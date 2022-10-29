Imran Khan denies rumours on holding talks in Lahore

Imran Khan denied rumours of holding a meeting in Lahore

Imran Khan said he returned as they decided to move at night

The long march will resume tomorrow from Muridke

LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan has denied rumours that he returned to Lahore from the long march to hold talks with the federal government.

In a tweet, Imran Khan responded to those spreading “rumours” regarding any meeting in Lahore. He said the reason to return was since Lahore was closer and they had decided to hold move forward at night.

He said the only demand for the past six months is to provide a date for early free and fair elections. “That will be the ONLY demand if talks are to be held,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that Imran Khan returned to Lahore from the long march to hold negotiations with the committee formed by the federal government.

The second day of the long march come to an end at Rachna Town near Ferozewala. The march was supposed to end at Kamoki but moved at a snail pace due to the large crowds gathered in the convoy and along the way.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that the march will resume at 11 pm tomorrow (Sunday) from Muridke. While addressing the participants at Ferozwala, Imran Khan took an oath from his supporters to abide by the Constitution in their quest for freedom.

Soon after, Imran Khan returned to Lahore at his residence at Zaman Park. A large contingent of police has been deployed at his residence to provide security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a federal-level committee to hold talks with the PTI in light of the party’s ongoing Haqeeqi Azadi March.

The committee is headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and comprises of nine members to focus on maintaining the law and order situation and hold talks regarding the PTI long march.

The prime minister has directed that all talks regarding the long march will be done through the committee. He said the doors are always open for negotiations but they will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands.

The committee includes PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Marriyun Aurangzeb, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Asad Mehmood.

