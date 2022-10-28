Advertisement
Imran Khan Long March Live updates | PTI Azadi March Live Coverage

Articles
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is to begin its historic Azadi march for the real freedom movement today under the leadership of Chairman Imran Khan.

The marchers will kick off the movement from Liberty Chowk Lahore and will spend day one here in the city. A huge crowd has been waiting for Imran Khan at the chowk and chanting slogans for real freedom.

The first destination of the long march will be Liberty Chowk to Shahdara Interchange on Friday night.

Besides, the long march will start from Shahdara on Saturday and the next stop will be in Gujranwala, the city. On Sunday, the next destination of the long march will be Gujarat after the traditional breakfast of Gujranwala.

The marchers will reach Rawalpindi the next Friday.

Imran Khan Long March Live

 

