Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • JCP meeting convened for LHC judges’ appointment on Oct 12
JCP meeting convened for LHC judges’ appointment on Oct 12

JCP meeting convened for LHC judges’ appointment on Oct 12

Articles
Advertisement
JCP meeting convened for LHC judges’ appointment on Oct 12

The meeting will consider appointment of 12 judges to LHC.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has convened the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting on October 12.

The meeting will consider the permanent appointment of 13 additional judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The judges whose names will be considered for the permanent appointment include Justice Sohail Nasir, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafique, Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Raza Qureshi, Justice Shaan Gul and Justice Raheel Kamran.

The appointment of 13 additional judges in Lahore High Court was recommended on April 22 last year. In April this year, the tenure of additional judges was extended by six months.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is also expected to convene a session of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to fill five vacant posts in the apex court. On September 10, the Supreme Court commenced the new judicial year with vacant posts.

Advertisement

It is to be noted that former CJP Gulzar Ahmed retired on January 31, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin on March 26, Justice Maqbool Baqar on April 4, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel on July 13, and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah retired on August 13.

On July 28, the chief justice had summoned a meeting of the commission to consider five appointments but the majority of the JCP members did not approve his nominees.

 

Also Read

CJP Bandial makes unprecedented move as releases audio of JCP proceedings
CJP Bandial makes unprecedented move as releases audio of JCP proceedings

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial the other day wrote...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Karachi weather: Mercury to drop tonight, cold winds to grip city
Karachi weather: Mercury to drop tonight, cold winds to grip city
Ogra increases gas price by 74pc from July 1
Ogra increases gas price by 74pc from July 1
COAS Gen Munir discusses bilateral relations with UAE PM
COAS Gen Munir discusses bilateral relations with UAE PM
WAPDA awards Rs11.922 bn contract for Mangla Refurbishment Project
WAPDA awards Rs11.922 bn contract for Mangla Refurbishment Project
Karachi LG polls: ECP urges IG Sindh to ensure strict security arrangements
Karachi LG polls: ECP urges IG Sindh to ensure strict security arrangements
LHC orders police to recover Moonis Elahi’s aide
LHC orders police to recover Moonis Elahi’s aide
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story