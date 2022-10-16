NA-108: Administration violates code of conduct during election

Development work in the constituency on the day of the election is a question mark on the performance of the election commission.

FAISALABAD: Local administration in NA-108 has been blamed of flouting the election code of conduct in, while by-election is underway in the constituency of Faisalabad, Bol News reported.

The Metropolitan Corporation is installing street lights on the Novelty Bridge, whereas, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned any kind of development work in the constituency.

Development work in the constituency on the day of the election is a question mark on the performance of the election commission. The ECP failed badly to implement the code of conduct.

Polling for by-elections on eight National Assembly (NA) and three Punjab Assembly seats kicked off today (Sunday) with strict security measures in the polling premises.

As per details, the polling for the crucial by-elections began at 8:00 am with scores of voters present to cast their votes.

After postponement several times, the crucial by-polls are finally underway and the security measures have been kept tight in light of the possible terror threats on the constituencies.

The Constituencies

The constituencies include nine NA seats and three PA seats.

The National assembly seats include NA-22 (Mardan-III), NA-24 (Charsadda-II), NA-31 (Peshawar-V), NA-45 (Kurram-I), NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II), NA-237 (Malir-II), NA-239 (Korangi-I), NA-157 (Multan-IV), PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V), PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V) and PP-209 (Khanewal-VII).

The three PA seats where by-polls are scheduled are PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-209 Khanewal and PP-241 Bahawalnagar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been contesting for seven national seats.

In NA-157 Multan Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter, Mehar Bano Qureshi, and Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Musa Gillani are competing.

Furthermore, NA 118 Nankana Sahib is expected to be a tight contest between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan, while Syed Afzal Hussain Shah of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is also in the race.