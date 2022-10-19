NA lawmakers raise alarm on Swat situation

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday raised concern over the worsening situation in Swat where protests have been held over the resurgence of militants.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called on lawmakers to sit together on the situation in Swat. He recalled that a similar situation in Swat over 12 years ago when concerns were raised that “those in Swat may not be too far away from Islamabad”.

He regretted a similar scenario was being witnessed in Swat today, although he said the gravity of the situation was not similar to a decade ago.

He appreciated the people of Swat who had come out and remained united without any discrimination or political differences. He warned that “whatever is happening in Swat and elsewhere, those flames can reach us as well”.

PPP Senator and Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said the situation in Swat is not an insurgency but terrorism. She said they do not understand how an agreement can be made with terrorists.

She lashed out at violent elements for hiding their nefarious designs behind religion. “This is only a fight for power. It is not a fight for religion, and we have the guts to say it.”

She demanded that everyone should be taken into confidence on the progress of operations launched again terrorism and the direction in which they are headed. She said talks can only be held with the citizens of Pakistan.

“We have not come here to mince words. Neither are we here for terrorism to rear its head again in Swat. This is our country and we have to save it.”

She said Pakistan has paid a huge price for fighting terrorism in the past and there have been several successful operations acknowledged by the world.

“And now, the TTP is making a comeback. Given us any proof that they are being disarmed,” she said, adding we have not forgotten the trauma of October 18 and APS incident.

She said there could no “protracted, result-oriented engagement with terrorists.” She said wherever such elements were engaged in talks, it was after they laid down arms.

The PPP senator recalled multiple incidents of terrorism and said it was beyond her understanding how a compromise could be reached with terrorists.

Sherry Rehman demanded that a Truth and Reconciliation Commission should be formed for Balochistan. “We did not come to power to promote terrorism. Swat operation started during our time. We should move forward on human rights issues.”

“We have been in favour of dialogue with anyone who lays down arms and operates within the Constitution of Pakistan,” she said, adding a joint session of Parliament should be called on the issue.

