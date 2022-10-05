Advertisement
  PDM, allied parties discuss strategy against PTI's long march
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and allied parties of the coalition government on Wednesday held a crucial meeting and discussed the political situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PDM chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman chaired the meeting at the PM House with the heads and representatives of allied parties and held wide-ranging discussion on the political and economic situation.

The allied parties consulted on the issues related to the diplomatic cypher and the audio leaks at the PM’s Office. The government has already formed a high-level committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe matter and submit a report within seven days.

The meeting also deliberated on the strategy for the long march of the PTI to Islamabad. The meeting hailed the decision of the Islamabad High Court in favor of Maryam Nawaz

The meeting was attended by Naveed Qamar, Khursheed Shah, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haque, Kishwar Zahra, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Khalid Magsi, Ehsan Riki, Rubina Irfan, Amir Haider Hoti, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Senator Hidayatullah, Shah Owais Noorani, Shahzeen Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Aslam Bhootani, Sajid Mir, Shafiq Tareen, Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Maryam Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Malik Ahmed and Attaullah Tarar.

Also Read

Govt gears up to stop PTI's long march to Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to stop the participants of the...

The federal government has decided to stop the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march from entering Islamabad.

The decision was made after reports the party is making final preparations for the decisive long march to the federal capital. PTI chairman Imran Khan has also said he will give the final call soon and people should support him.

In this regard, an in-camera session was held chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to finalize the strategy to stop the upcoming long march.

Officials of the security agencies briefed the interior minister regarding the expected PTI long march. The meeting was informed that 15,000 to 20,000 marchers are likely to attend the long march

The government has decided to deploy additional contingents of Sindh police, Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) comprising 30,000 personnel to assist the Islamabad police in maintaining law and order during the long march.

The interior minister said the marchers will not be allowed to enter Islamabad at any cost. It was decided to handover the security of sensitive installations and government buildings if the situation worsens.

