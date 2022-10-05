PM calls Bilawal to inquire after Zardari’s health

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inquire after the health of his ailing father and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The prime minister conveyed his prayers and best wishes for the early recovery and complete health of the former president and PPP co-chairperson.

“Spoke to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inquire after the health of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. I conveyed my prayers and best wishes to him for early recovery and complete health of Zardari sahib,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 5, 2022

Zardari has been admitted in the Ziauddin Hospital located in Clifton area of Karachi for the past week after feeling unwell. He is a being inspected by a team of senior medical doctors supervised by Dr Asim Hussain.

A team of doctors on Tuesday arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a chartered flight to inspect Zardari. The team stayed at the hospital for over four hours and inspected the PPP co-chairperson.

A decision will be made to transfer the senior politician to UAE for further medical treatment on the recommendations of the medical team. Zardari’s tests were carried out which were taken away by the medical team.

The doctors said Zardari’s diagnosis and treatment was being carried out in the right way and there was no need to immediately shift him shifted abroad.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also rushed to the hospital for the second time since his father was admitted. Several close friends of the former president are also present at the private hospital.

Earlier, Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari gave an update on the former president’s health condition, saying her father had post-COVID-19 complications.

In a tweet, she said that her father’s health prevented him from helping with flood relief. She said her father was facing certain COVID-related complications and an abnormal buildup of fluid in his lungs.

“Water has reappeared in his lungs,” she said, adding that the PPP leader had also undergone a procedure in Karachi. She thanked for the prayers and messages for the health of her father.

This is the second time this year that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital. In February 2022, he was shifted to a hospital in Lahore after his health deteriorated.

