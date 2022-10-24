After talking to the president on telephone, Shehbaz Sharif promised to fast-track the process of return of the veteran journalist’s body, murder in Kenya, to Pakistan.

“Just had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in Kenya,” he tweeted.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday requested Kenyan President William Ruto to ensure fair and transparent investigation into the tragic death or murder of Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Advertisement

After talking to the president on telephone, Shehbaz Sharif promised to fast-track the process of return of the veteran journalist’s body to Pakistan.

“Just had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. I requested him to ensure fair & transparent investigation into shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body to Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday condemned murder of Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and condoled his family and loved ones.

Also Read FM Bilawal condemns killing of Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya Bilawal Zardari strongly condemned the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya....

In a tweet, Bilawal Zardari said, “Strongly condemn the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones who are in my thoughts and prayers, while they grapple with this sudden loss.”

Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif – who was part of the BOL family – was shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours on Monday, his death was confirmed by his wife and family.

Advertisement

Arshad, one of the renowned journalists, was famous for his audacious style of reporting as he always refused to bend before injustice.

Arshad Sharif, who recently became part of Pakistan’s number one news channel Bol, has a journalistic career spanning 29 years. However, his talk show ‘Power Play’ remained his cause of fame in the nation.

The Karachi-born senior journalist started working as a freelancer while still a student in 1993 and then joined the Weekly Plus in 1999, became associated with the English newspaper ‘The News’ in the same year and Dawn two years later.