ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said this year 27th October marks the completion of seventy-five years of illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message on the occasion of the Kashmir Black Day, President said “We observe Kashmir Black Day to remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for their right to self-determination by condemning the ongoing atrocities of Indian occupation forces over the last seven and a half decades. This day, the entire Pakistani nation reaffirms its unwavering support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for freedom.”

He said many generations of innocent Kashmiri men, women and children have known nothing but Indian brutality, bloodshed and torture. IIOJK remains under Indian military siege, exacerbated by draconian curbs on fundamental freedoms of the people of the occupied territory.

President said situation has worsened considerably over the last three years with India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under the Indian constitution. These actions violate the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“Today, Jammu & Kashmir has been subjected to unprecedented restrictions on freedom of speech, fake encounters, ‘cordon-and-search’ operations, custodial torture and deaths, enforced disappearances, incarceration of senior Kashmiri leadership and young boys. Over 690 innocent Kashmiris have died in extra-judicial killings at the hands of Indian occupation forces since 5th August 2019.”

President said for the last seven decades, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, courage against fear, and sacrifice against tyranny. Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have displayed exemplary courage and endurance braving the worst forms of persecution.

Pakistan, while demanding an immediate reversal of the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, also calls upon the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK.