PTI leaders express grief over martyrdom of Arshad Sharif

There is no need to politicize murder of Arshad Sharif, Information Minister

  • PTI leaders express grief over the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif.
  • Arshad Sharif’s martyrdom was confirmed by Kenya police.
  • The Kenyan police said that armed men shot Arshad Sharif in the head in Nairobi.
Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have expressed their grief over the martyrdom of Bol News senior anchor person Arshad Sharif.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his message on the social networking website Twitter, said that there are no words to express the deep shock and deep sorrow at the news of the murder of the unparalleled journalist and friend Arshad Sharif.

Fawad Chaudhry

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry said on his Twitter that the news of Arshad Sharif’s murder is heartbreaking, and cruelty has crossed the line.

Asad Umar

PTI leader Asad Umar expressed grief over the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif and said that he was shocked to hear the news of Arshad Sharif’s death. May Allah grant him paradise.

Murad Saeed

Murad Saeed expressed his regret over the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif on his Twitter and said that the heir of the martyrs has the status of martyrdom, the oath of the victims of all ages, the journey of your pen will not be in vain.

Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan

Spokesperson of Punjab Chief Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan while expressing regret over the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif said that the entire nation is saddened by the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

He said that the killing of Arshad Sharif is the killing of freedom of opinion, justice and democracy in Pakistan, his killing is a sad and cowardly act, the people involved should be held accountable.

The PTI leader said that Arshad Sharif was the pioneer of freedom of press, journalism based on truth, truth, journalistic values and principles was his hallmark.

Fayyazul Hasan further said that the entire PTI stands with the family of Arshad Sharif in this hour of sorrow, his valuable journalistic services will always be remembered.

Shireen Mazari

Besides, PTI leader Shireen Mazari while talking to Bol News said that Arshad Sharif was targeted for killing, no one was ready to provide him security.

He said that Arshad Sharif told me that those people have also reached Dubai, he told that now he also has to leave Dubai, he did not tell anyone where he went for his safety.

Shireen Mazari further said that Arshad Sharif’s murder should be investigated, an FIR of his murder should also be registered in Pakistan, a judicial commission should be formed in Arshad Sharif’s murder case.

Bol news senior anchor person Arshad Sharif was martyred, confirmed by his wife.

Arshad Sharif’s martyrdom was confirmed by Kenina police. The Kenyan police said that armed men shot Arshad Sharif in the head in Nairobi.

It should be noted that Arshad Sharif had become a part of Bol News and very soon Arshad Sharif’s program was to be on air on the screen of Bol News, but due to security concerns, Arshad Sharif asked for time to do the program.

