Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief continues humanitarian efforts in flood-hit areas

Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief continues humanitarian efforts in flood-hit areas

Articles
Advertisement
Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief continues humanitarian efforts in flood-hit areas

KS Relief providing humanitarian aid to flood-hit areas.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) is continuing its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan.

The team distributed 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents, and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces to 14,665 flood-affected people

The aid comes within the Saudi Relief Land Bridge, directed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to support Pakistan and its people following the disastrous floods that struck the country.

Last month, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) distributed relief goods in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and Sindh.

According to Saudi state media, KS Relief has been busy in providing relief assistance in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan to help the affected people cope with the devastation.

Advertisement

It said around 2,130 food baskets, 37 tents, and 260 mosquito nets were distributed in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Mianwali districts in Punjab and Larkana in Sindh province, benefiting 14,910 individuals.

“These efforts come within the work of the Saudi relief land bridge, which was directed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to support the brotherly Pakistani people after the wave of torrential rains that swept a number of cities and the areas there,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia had established an air-bridge to deliver relief goods to Pakistan as well as launched the Sahem portal to receive donations from the general public for the flood victims.

The torrential rains and flooding, which began in mid-June and lasted for weeks, has killed over 1,600 people and affected nearly 33 million people Pakistan.

 

Also Read

Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief distributes relief goods in flood-hit areas
Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief distributes relief goods in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) continued...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story