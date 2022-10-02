Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief continues humanitarian efforts in flood-hit areas

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) is continuing its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan.

The team distributed 2,095 food baskets, 40 tents, and 400 mosquito nets in various provinces to 14,665 flood-affected people

The aid comes within the Saudi Relief Land Bridge, directed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to support Pakistan and its people following the disastrous floods that struck the country.

Last month, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) distributed relief goods in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and Sindh.

According to Saudi state media, KS Relief has been busy in providing relief assistance in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan to help the affected people cope with the devastation.

It said around 2,130 food baskets, 37 tents, and 260 mosquito nets were distributed in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Mianwali districts in Punjab and Larkana in Sindh province, benefiting 14,910 individuals.

“These efforts come within the work of the Saudi relief land bridge, which was directed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to support the brotherly Pakistani people after the wave of torrential rains that swept a number of cities and the areas there,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia had established an air-bridge to deliver relief goods to Pakistan as well as launched the Sahem portal to receive donations from the general public for the flood victims.

The torrential rains and flooding, which began in mid-June and lasted for weeks, has killed over 1,600 people and affected nearly 33 million people Pakistan.

