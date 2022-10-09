Advertisement
Edition: English
  Zardari discharged from hospital after recovery
Asif Ali Zardari has been discharged from hospital.

  • Zardari has been discharged from hospital after recovering
  • He was under treatment at Ziauddin Hospital and underwent a lung procedure
  • He was supervised by close aid Dr Asim Hussain
KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been discharged from hospital after spending more than a week.

This was announced by his personal physical Dr Asim Hussain who said Zardari has been discharged from hospital after recovering from an illness and has been shifted to Bilawal House.

“President Asif Zardari has recuperated from his illness and been discharged from Hospital to go home,” he said in a tweet.

Zardari was admitted to Ziauddin Hospital located in Clifton for the past several days after feeling unwell and suffering from a chest infection. He was supervised by a medical team led by his close aide Dr Asim Hussain.

There were reports that he might be shifted abroad to the UAE for treatment through air ambulance. The PPP has also addressed rumours being spread on social media that the former president was terminally ill.

Dr Asim Hussain had put all rumours to rest and said the former president “is in good health” and would be discharged soon.

On Tuesday, a team of doctors arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to inspect Zardari but departed after spending nearly four hours at the airport.

The doctors said Zardari’s diagnosis and treatment are being carried out in the right way and there was no need to immediately shift him shifted abroad.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also rushed to oversee the situation. Several close friends of the former president have been present at the private hospital.

 

