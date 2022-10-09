Zardari discharged from hospital after recovery

Zardari has been discharged from hospital after recovering

He was under treatment at Ziauddin Hospital and underwent a lung procedure

He was supervised by close aid Dr Asim Hussain

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been discharged from hospital after spending more than a week.

This was announced by his personal physical Dr Asim Hussain who said Zardari has been discharged from hospital after recovering from an illness and has been shifted to Bilawal House.

“President Asif Zardari has recuperated from his illness and been discharged from Hospital to go home,” he said in a tweet.

Zardari was admitted to Ziauddin Hospital located in Clifton for the past several days after feeling unwell and suffering from a chest infection. He was supervised by a medical team led by his close aide Dr Asim Hussain.

There were reports that he might be shifted abroad to the UAE for treatment through air ambulance. The PPP has also addressed rumours being spread on social media that the former president was terminally ill.

Dr Asim Hussain had put all rumours to rest and said the former president “is in good health” and would be discharged soon.

On Tuesday, a team of doctors arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to inspect Zardari but departed after spending nearly four hours at the airport.

The doctors said Zardari’s diagnosis and treatment are being carried out in the right way and there was no need to immediately shift him shifted abroad.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also rushed to oversee the situation. Several close friends of the former president have been present at the private hospital.

