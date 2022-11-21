Alvi, Shehbaz & Bilawal express condolences with Indonesian President

Articles
President Alvi, PM Shehbaz & FM Bilawal express condolences with Indonesian President. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed their condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the loss of lives caused by an earthquake in the country’s Java region.

President of the country Dr. Arif Alvi expressed regret for the loss of precious lives as a result of the earthquake in Indonesia The President expressed solidarity with the government and people of Indonesia In this hour of difficulty, Pakistan and its people stand with the brother country of Indonesia, the President of the country.

 

“Saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives in an earthquake that struck Java region of Indonesia,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

“We, in Pakistan, offer our heartfelt condolences and most sincere sympathies to H.E. President Joko Widodo, the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Indonesia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also expressed his grief and condolences over the loss of lives caused by the earthquake in Indonesia.

“Tragic news of the earthquake and resultant loss of precious lives in Indonesia. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers for our Indonesian brothers and sisters, especially families of the victims,” the Foreign Minister said in a twitter post.

