Anticorruption court grants pre-arrest bail to PTI leader

LAHORE: A special court of anticorruption on Friday granted interim pre-arrest bail to former MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Shoaib Siddiqui in a case of illegal occupation of the state land.

Siddiqui through a counsel contended that the case against him was a result of political victimization. He said the ACE wanted to arrest him, however, he was willing to join the investigation.

He asked the court to grant him pre-arrest bail.

On October 16, an accountability court had extended interim pre-arrest bail of Kamran Kiyani, a brother former army chief Ashfaq Parvez Kiani, and Nadeem Zia, one of the owners of Paragon City, in a corruption reference of Punjab Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme.

In this reference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been granted a permanent exemption from personal appearance in the proceedings. A pleader, however, had attended the proceedings on behalf of the prime minister.

Former director general of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema, who is also an accused, had appeared before the court.