Arshad Sharif postmortem: 12 injuries found on the body

ISLAMABAD: The postmortem report of the slain journalist Arshad Sharif revealed that 12 injuries were found on the body of the journalist killed in Kenya.

The report said that Arshad’s body had a black mark around his left eye and a wound on the left side of his neck.

It also said that a chest wound was seen on the right side of his chest and an injury mark on the upper back. Moreover, the four nails of the right hand were missing and the wrist was having marks.

The postmortem also suggests that the skull bone from the left side was missing and the left side of the brain was also affected.

Pertinently, it is also being said that the report has been received by a close family member.

On the other hand, a two-member investigation team has reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the probe into the killing of Arshad.

The team will dig into the stay of the slain journalist in UAE and then his departure to Kenya. It will also investigate his meetings and the residence.

