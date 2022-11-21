Chairman Senate expedites efforts to foil no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have reportedly prepared a requisition for a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

In this regard, sources revealed that Sanjrani has started contacting various political parties to foil the no-trust motion against him.

The Senate Chairman has sought the cooperation of JUI and BNP-M against the no-trust motion. Sources suggest that both parties have not given a reply and sought time for consultation.

It has also been revealed that Sanjrani intends to hold a meeting with the PPP leadership and sent messages for reconciliation but received no response. The Chairman Senate is expected to contact soon with other parties based in Balochistan to seek their support.

The coalition government has been considering bringing a no-confidence motion to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani from office. Earlier last month, the PML-N and PPP prepared a requisition and staring receiving signatures from both parties.

Advertisement

Other parties including Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Awami National Party (ANP), and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were also approached to garner support for the no-trust motion.

In case the no-confidence motion is successful, PPP will receive the coveted post. PPP Senator and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani is a strong candidate for the post.

This is the second time that Sanjrani is facing a no-confidence motion as Chairman Senate. In 2019, Sadiq Sanjrani survived a motion of no-confidence pushed by the opposition.

The resolution to move the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani was passed by opposition senators, with 64 voting in its favour.

The opposition needed only 53 votes to oust Sanjrani but fell three short when the results of the secret ballot were announced. The final vote count was 50 votes in favour of the motion, five votes rejected, and 45 were cast against it.

Advertisement

Also Read PML-N, PPP to bring no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate: sources ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against...