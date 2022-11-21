Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chairman Senate expedites efforts to foil no-confidence motion

Chairman Senate expedites efforts to foil no-confidence motion

Articles
Advertisement
Chairman Senate expedites efforts to foil no-confidence motion

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrai is expected to face another no-confidence motion.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have reportedly prepared a requisition for a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

In this regard, sources revealed that Sanjrani has started contacting various political parties to foil the no-trust motion against him.

The Senate Chairman has sought the cooperation of JUI and BNP-M against the no-trust motion. Sources suggest that both parties have not given a reply and sought time for consultation.

It has also been revealed that Sanjrani intends to hold a meeting with the PPP leadership and sent messages for reconciliation but received no response. The Chairman Senate is expected to contact soon with other parties based in Balochistan to seek their support.

The coalition government has been considering bringing a no-confidence motion to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani from office. Earlier last month, the PML-N and PPP prepared a requisition and staring receiving signatures from both parties.

Advertisement

Other parties including Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Awami National Party (ANP), and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were also approached to garner support for the no-trust motion.

In case the no-confidence motion is successful, PPP will receive the coveted post. PPP Senator and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani is a strong candidate for the post.

This is the second time that Sanjrani is facing a no-confidence motion as Chairman Senate. In 2019, Sadiq Sanjrani survived a motion of no-confidence pushed by the opposition.

The resolution to move the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani was passed by opposition senators, with 64 voting in its favour.

The opposition needed only 53 votes to oust Sanjrani but fell three short when the results of the secret ballot were announced. The final vote count was 50 votes in favour of the motion, five votes rejected, and 45 were cast against it.

 

Advertisement

 

Also Read

PML-N, PPP to bring no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate: sources
PML-N, PPP to bring no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate: sources

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against...


Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story