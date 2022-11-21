China, Pakistan expand cooperation in CPEC projects

CPEC is the flagship project for China-Pakistan cooperation

BEIJING: China and Pakistan have expanded cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and made notable progress in multiple areas such as green, information technology, industrial development and health.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning while addressing a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

“CPEC is the flagship project for China-Pakistan cooperation. It has made tangible contributions to the social economic development in Pakistan and regional interconnectivity,” she said in response to a question.

She remarked that in recent years, the two sides had expanded cooperation under the CPEC and notable progress had been made in such areas as green development, industrial development, Information Technology development and health.

The Chinese spokesperson informed that the first meeting of the joint working group on Information Technology (IT) was held.

Advertisement

China donated the solar equipment to Baluchistan province, and a green project in Gwadar port also made progress, she said and added, “We also made COVID containment jointly.”

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side was ready to work with Pakistan together to implement the important consensus of both leaders

She said China is ready to collaborate with Pakistan for making CPEC a demonstrative project for high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s maiden visit to China early this month was unprecedented, constructive and successful.

The two sides agreed to further build on the health, industry, digital and green corridors launched earlier this year and carry out relevant cooperation.

Advertisement

Also Read PM Shehbaz, Chinese Premier agree on CPEC’s expansion Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang The two...