CM Punjab decides to restore sports activities in colleges

A meeting was held under the supervision of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in which the measures taken for the promotion of higher education were reviewed.

He said that the Punjab government is considering to link the principal’s ACR with sports activities in the colleges.

The tournaments will be held for the promotion of sports in the province.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi decided to restore sports activities in the colleges of the province and tournaments will be organised for the promotion of sports.

A meeting was held under the supervision of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in which the measures taken for the promotion of higher education were reviewed and the proposal of financial autonomy to the colleges was also considered.

In this regard, Pervaiz Elahi said that positive activities will be promoted through sports and tournaments will be organised in the colleges. He said that the Punjab government is considering to link the principal’s ACR with sports activities in the colleges.

He said that reforms will be made for the transparent use of funds in universities and legislation will be enacted to hire consultants from local universities.

Pervaiz Elahi said that an IT wing will be established to provide necessary facilities in colleges and to identify unavailable facilities.

He said that after each visit, the director of the colleges will report on the absence of provision of necessary facilities in the colleges.

Pervaiz Elahi further said that positive changes will be brought in higher education for the better future of students and the higher education department will be developed on modern lines. The educational system of the colleges will be made according to the standards of international institutions.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi decided to install an air and water quality monitoring system in 10 districts of Punjab.

He said that monitoring systems will be installed in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Vehari, and other cities.