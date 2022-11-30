Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Dastgir inaugurates wind-powered grid station in Jhimpir
Dastgir inaugurates wind-powered grid station in Jhimpir

Dastgir inaugurates wind-powered grid station in Jhimpir

Articles
Advertisement
Dastgir inaugurates wind-powered grid station in Jhimpir

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurates the 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-II.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday inaugurated 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-II at Jhimpir in District Thatta.

The project will add power to the national grid generated through wind power plants located in Jhimpir wind cluster, said a statement by the Power Division.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Dastgir said that the major focus of the present government is to utilize indigenous sources of energy to reduce the reliance on expensive imported fuel for electricity generation.

He said that major focus is being given to electricity generation through solar, wind, hydel and nuclear, which are not only cost-effective but also environment friendly.

He further said that in addition to this clean energy being injected into the system, the transmission system is also being strengthened.

Advertisement

The grid station and its allied transmission lines were completed at the cost of R s8,250 million and will evacuate 510 MW of clean renewable energy from wind power plants located in the Jhimpir wind corridor.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director NTDC Engineer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the grid station will have sufficient capacity to transmit additional power in the future.

It will also strengthen the reliability of the NTDC transmission network and improve the voltage profile in the associated HESCO region. Local politicians, NTDC officers and staff were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Energy Minister inaugurates AMI project to reduce power losses
Energy Minister inaugurates AMI project to reduce power losses

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir has formally inaugurated the installation of...

 

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Six coalminers killed in Harnai gas explosion
Six coalminers killed in Harnai gas explosion
Imran Khan says won't dissolve assemblies if elections held by March
Imran Khan says won't dissolve assemblies if elections held by March
UNSC condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
UNSC condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
PTI Sindh MPAs submit resignations to Imran Khan
PTI Sindh MPAs submit resignations to Imran Khan
Terrorist commander killed in North Waziristan: ISPR
Terrorist commander killed in North Waziristan: ISPR
Imran Khan writes letter to CJP demanding justice for Arshad Sharif’s murder
Imran Khan writes letter to CJP demanding justice for Arshad Sharif’s murder
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story