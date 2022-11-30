Dastgir inaugurates wind-powered grid station in Jhimpir

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday inaugurated 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-II at Jhimpir in District Thatta.

The project will add power to the national grid generated through wind power plants located in Jhimpir wind cluster, said a statement by the Power Division.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Dastgir said that the major focus of the present government is to utilize indigenous sources of energy to reduce the reliance on expensive imported fuel for electricity generation.

He said that major focus is being given to electricity generation through solar, wind, hydel and nuclear, which are not only cost-effective but also environment friendly.

He further said that in addition to this clean energy being injected into the system, the transmission system is also being strengthened.

The grid station and its allied transmission lines were completed at the cost of R s8,250 million and will evacuate 510 MW of clean renewable energy from wind power plants located in the Jhimpir wind corridor.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director NTDC Engineer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the grid station will have sufficient capacity to transmit additional power in the future.

It will also strengthen the reliability of the NTDC transmission network and improve the voltage profile in the associated HESCO region. Local politicians, NTDC officers and staff were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

