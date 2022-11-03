Dengue fever takes woman life in Hyderabad

A total 56 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 48 were reported in Karachi.

KARACHI: The dengue viral fever has claimed another life in Hyderabad, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 56 in Sindh province.

Sindh Health Department confirmed the death of a female in Hyderabad and the death was reported at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad. A total of 56 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 48 were reported in Karachi.

Out of the total of 56 deaths, 20 were registered in Karachi Central, 13 in Karachi East, five in Korangi, Four in Karachi South, three in Karachi West, Hyderabad, and Umerkot, two in Malir, and one each in Kemari, Dadu, and Sanghar.

While 161 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 85 were reported in the Karachi division.

According to the health department, 19,232 dengue cases surfaced throughout the province out of which 14,715 surfaced in Karachi from January 01 to November 01, 2022.

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 4,538 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 3,375, Korangi 2,647, Karachi South 1,982, Malir 1,079, and Hyderabad 2,651.

Notably, Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The post-rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.