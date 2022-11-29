It said Israel implements an apartheid regime and practices racial discrimination against the Palestinian people in full view of the international community

ISLAMABAD: Embassy of Palestine in Pakistan has urged the world community to stand up to its responsibilities to develop an international plan to end the occupation of the land of the State of Palestine.

In connection with International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, the embassy said in a press release that peace, security and stability in the region can only be achieved through resolution of Palestine issue based on the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

It said Israel implements an apartheid regime and practices racial discrimination against the Palestinian people in full view of the international community, and gets away with it under the double standards that apply when it comes to Israel as the United States provides unlimited support to Israel and protects it from accountability.

It further said we are receiving another year that coincides with the formation of an Israeli government of extremist settlers and Zionist terrorist movements. A government that is the most extreme and right-wing and that warns of more racism, persecution, killing and detention of our steadfast Palestinian people, and warns of more settlements, the destruction of homes and the displacement of citizens.

The Embassy stated that our people do not demand more than what is guaranteed by international legitimacy to the rest of the peoples of the earth, but they also will not accept less.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated that Pakistan would continue supporting the people of Palestine for their legitimate right to self-determination.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he said Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian position based upon internationally recognized terms of reference with East Jerusalem as capital of Palestine.

Dr Arif Alvi said recent episode of the incessant Israeli violence was seen in August this year when it’s bombing in Gaza martyred approximately 50 Palestinians including 17 children, and injuries to more than 300.