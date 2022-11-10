Imran Khan attack: Sons land in Pakistan to meet father

Chairman Imran Khan meet his sons who landed in Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan meet his sons who landed in Pakistan from London earlier today.

As per details, Imran Khan’s sons, Suleman and Qasim, jetted off to Pakistan following the assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

Both Suleman and Qasim reached Zaman Park to meet their father who underwent a bullet removal surgery days ago after the gun attack.

On the other hand, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has announced that owing to the injuries Imran Khan will not lead the convoy now from Wazirbad instead he will welcome all the convoys from the provinces in Rawalpindi.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Shah Mahmood will lead the convoy from Wazirabad where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, the security arrangements have been revised for the marchers and the leadership in light of the previous attack.

CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi has tightened the security and heavy contingents have been deployed to safeguard the convoys.

