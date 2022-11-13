Pakistan condoles with Turkiye over lives lost in Istanbul blast

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident

An explosion in Istanbul killed at least four and injured 38

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed their condolences to Turkiye over the loss of precious lives in Istanbul blast.

In a statement on Twitter, the prime minister expressed his deep anguish over the explosion at Istiklal Avenue, Istanbul and conveyed condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye on part of the government of Pakistan and its people.

The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who had been injured in the explosion.

President Alvi also strongly condemned the explosion and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye over the incident.

He said that they shared grief with the people of Turkiye. He said that terrorism posed a challenge to the whole world.

The president prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured people.

I have learnt with deep anguish about the explosion at popular Istiklal avenue in the heart of Istanbul. Govt & people of Pakistan express deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye at the loss of precious lives & send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 13, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident and Pakistan stood in “complete solidarity” with the Turkish people in their hour of grief.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said the world must take practical measures to end terrorism and extremism, adding that attacking innocent people was “unforgivable”.

Deeply saddened at precious loss of life in explosion at the iconic Taksim square in Istanbul, today. We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief and offer our sincerest condolences to the bereaved families & brotherly people of Turkiye — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 13, 2022



PTI Chairman Imran Khan also expressed regret and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and their families.

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue killed at least four people and injured 38 others, local media reported

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that there were casualties from the blast that occurred around 4:20 pm local time (1320 GMT) on Sunday.

“According to the initial reports, four people lost their lives and 38 people were injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street,” he tweeted.

