Police review security arrangements for England cricket series

Pakistan and England will play first Test match in Rawalpindi

England cricket team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan remains intact

Pakistan and England will play first Test match in Rawalpindi from Dec 1-5

IGP Islamabad has instructed to ensure foolproof security

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: England cricket team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan remains intact and will be held as scheduled despite the political disturbances caused by the PTI’s long march to Islamabad.

The first Test match is scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi from December 1-5. It must also be noted that the PTI’s long march is expected to reach Rawalpindi on November 26. The twin cities are bracing for the long march which could likely disrupt daily life in the days to come.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) security team also cleared the security arrangements put in place by Pakistan. The England team will arrive in Pakistan on November 27 for the tour.

In this regard, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming visit of the England cricket team.

According to the police spokesman, overall security arrangements were discussed and reviewed in the meeting presided over by the IG Islamabad

The meeting was also attended by the CPO (Security), SSP (Security), AIG (Operations), AIG (Investigation), all SPs, DSPs and Inspectors from security division.

Advertisement

It was decided that the Islamabad Capital Police would maintain complete coordination with Rawalpindi police to ensure foolproof security while the routes of the team would be monitored through digital technology and drone cameras.

More than 1,200 personnel would be deployed on security while CPO (Security) would monitor all affairs pertaining to team security and to ensure the foolproof security of the guests.

CPO (Operations) will ensure complete coordination with them while Chief Security Officer would be deployed with the cricket team to maintain close liaison and sharing of any important information with other law and enforcement departments.

IGP Islamabad emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will take all possible measures for the security of the cricket team to maintain national dignity. He ordered all the officers to carry out search and combing operations in the city.

He strictly directed all officers to deploy alert personnel at the staying venue and they should be briefed about the importance of the duty before deployment.

Advertisement

Also Read England Cricket Board apologizes for cancellation of Pakistan tour England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman, Anne Whitmore apologized for the...