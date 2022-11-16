PTI protest will continue until end of imported Govt: Qasim Suri

President PTI Balochistan Qasim Khan Suri said in a special conversation with Bol News that the Long March from Balochistan will leave for Rawalpindi on November 19.

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former deputy speaker national assembly Qasim Suri has said that PTI protest will continue until the end of the imported government and the announcement of the date of the general elections.

President Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan Qasim Khan Suri said in a special conversation with Bol News that the Long March from Balochistan will leave for Rawalpindi on November 19.

He said that upon reaching Rawalpindi, Balochistan’s march will join the main real freedom march where it will head towards Islamabad under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He further said that the protest will continue until the end of the imported government and the announcement of the date for elections.

It should be noted that the real Azadi March from Balochistan will be led by Qasim Khan Suri, meanwhile, the leaders of Balochistan will be on the container while the convoy of Azadi March Balochistan will consist of small and big vehicles.

Provincial President Qasim Suri, General Secretary Munir Baloch, and other leaders will address the Azadi March at various places, and workers from different districts and tehsils from Quetta to Sherani district will welcome the Azadi March.