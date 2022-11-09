SC adjourns hearing of Faisal Vawda’s life disqualification case

Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the Faisal Vawda life time disqualification case due to lack of time and the unavailability of bench.

Chief Justice said that two questions were asked at the previous hearing, one was whether the declaration under 62(1)(f) of the High Court can be maintained or not.

The hearing of the case was adjourned by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Advertisement

ISLAMBAD: The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the Faisal Vawda life time disqualification case due to lack of time and the unavailability of bench.

The Faisal Vawda life time disqualification case was heard in the Supreme Court, during which the Chief Justice said that two questions were asked at the previous hearing, one was whether the declaration under 62(1)(f) of the High Court can be maintained or not. While the second question was why not use the power of Article 187 to meet the requirements of complete justice in light of the facts?

In response, Faisal Vawda’s lawyer said that he has prepared a written response to the court questions.

The Chief Justice remarked that the lawyer has done a good job by preparing a written question and the court will see it. He further remarked that there is a shortage of time and this bench will not be available next week due to the new judges

“We will try to make a case for such a bench where a member of the existing bench is present” the court added.

Advertisement

Also Read PTI decides to approach SCP again Chairman PTI Imran Khan has summoned the leaders to Zaman Park where...

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.