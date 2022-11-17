Advertisement
Security of Sheikh Rasheed's Lal Haveli tightened after threatening call

Articles
Security of Sheikh Rasheed's Lal Haveli tightened after threatening call

  • Rawalpindi Police received a threatening call on the official number of the CPO reporting a possible attack on Sheikh Rasheed.
  • The police have tightened the security at Lal Haveli, the nephew of former interior minister Rashid Shafiq, after informing him of a threat call.
  • Sheikh Rashid has also clarified in his released message that earlier he was receiving death threats, now a drone is being operated over Lal Haveli.
RAWALPINDI: The local police have tightened the security of Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed, after receiving a threatening call.

Rawalpindi Police received a threatening call on the official number of the Central Police Office (CPO) reporting a possible attack on Sheikh Rasheed, the caller identified himself as Irshad Ansari.

The police have tightened the security at Lal Haveli, the nephew of former interior minister Rashid Shafiq, after informing him of a threat call.

 

 

Ashad Shafiq said in a statement that the case of the threatening call is being registered at the Civil Lines police station, while the police also started investigating the matter.

Earlier in September, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed had claimed that he had received a threatening call on the landline number of his residence, Lal Haveli.

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed filed a report at the Kohsar police station. The former federal minister provided the number that threatened him on the call.

On the other hand, Sheikh Rashid has also clarified in his released message that earlier he was receiving death threats, now a drone is being operated over Lal Haveli, the video of which is being sent to the authorities.

 

He said that some elements want to disturb the atmosphere of Rawalpindi during Imran Khan’s long march but Pindi is a peaceful city and he will welcome the long march at Committee Chowk.

