Seven-year-old minor girl raped, murdered in Karachi’s Quaidabad

KARACHI: In another incident of violence against minors, a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered on Friday in Quaidabad area, Bol News reported.

The body of the minor girl was found on a plot of an under-construction building Muslimabad colony, Landhi.

A large number of locals gathered at the spot and expressed their anger over the incident. They also staged a protest and blocked both sides of the road in Daud Chowrangi

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur and SSP Investigation visited the crime scene to conduct a probe into the alleged kidnapping and murder of the minor girl.

A preliminary post-mortem report confirmed that the minor girl was raped. The reports states there are extensive injured and marks of torture on the victim’s body.

Police said a forensic crime team and investigating authorities collected evidence from the crime scene. Geo-fencing is being done at the site of the incident and its surroundings, police officials added.

Police said CCTV footage is being obtained from the residence of the murdered girl and around the crime scene.

Police have started investigating the residence of the murdered girl and the suspects around the crime scene. Police said the suspects will be detained and their DNA tests will be taken.

The investigating authorities also took the statement of the relatives of the minor girl. SSP Malir instructed to provide all possible help to the family members and not show carelessness in the investigation.

He said those involved in the kidnapping, rape and murder of the girl will be brought to justice very soon. He said crucial evidence related to the kidnapping and murder of the girl have been found which is being investigated from different angles.

According to reports, the girl had gone missing on Thursday around 2 PM and her body was found today (Friday). The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for legal formalities.

