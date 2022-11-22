SHC heard the petitions related to the recovery of four persons including the girl, in which the IO submitted the report to the court and said that the girl had changed her religion and got married.

The investigating officer said that the girl has taken her new name Benish Saleem and married Ahmed Ali.

The court sought report regarding the recovery of missing citizens Muhammad Zubair and Faisal Qayyum.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition for missing girl as ineffective.

The Sindh High Court heard the petitions related to the recovery of four persons including the girl, in which the investigating officer (IO) submitted the report to the court and said that the girl had changed her religion and got married.

The investigating officer said that the girl has taken her new name Benish Saleem and married Ahmed Ali. The case of the missing girl registered in Zaman Town police station has also been classified as Class C.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the marriage certificate should be presented if the girl is married.

The court said that the investigating officer should be approached for the marriage certificate, after which the court dismissed the petition for missing girl as ineffective.

The court sought report regarding the recovery of missing citizens Muhammad Zubair and Faisal Qayyum and ordered that immediate steps be taken for the recovery of the citizens.

The Sindh High Court has asked the police, home department, rangers, and others to report within six weeks.

