Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SHC dismisses petition for missing girl as ineffective

SHC dismisses petition for missing girl as ineffective

Articles
Advertisement
SHC dismisses petition for missing girl as ineffective
Advertisement
  • SHC heard the petitions related to the recovery of four persons including the girl, in which the IO submitted the report to the court and said that the girl had changed her religion and got married.
  • The investigating officer said that the girl has taken her new name Benish Saleem and married Ahmed Ali.
  • The court sought report regarding the recovery of missing citizens Muhammad Zubair and Faisal Qayyum.
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition for missing girl as ineffective.

The Sindh High Court heard the petitions related to the recovery of four persons including the girl, in which the investigating officer (IO) submitted the report to the court and said that the girl had changed her religion and got married.

The investigating officer said that the girl has taken her new name Benish Saleem and married Ahmed Ali. The case of the missing girl registered in Zaman Town police station has also been classified as Class C.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the marriage certificate should be presented if the girl is married.

The court said that the investigating officer should be approached for the marriage certificate, after which the court dismissed the petition for  missing girl as ineffective.

Advertisement

The court sought report regarding the recovery of missing citizens Muhammad Zubair and Faisal Qayyum and ordered that immediate steps be taken for the recovery of the citizens.

The Sindh High Court has asked the police, home department, rangers, and others to report within six weeks.

 

Also Read

SC adjourns hearing of presidential reference on Reko Diq agreement
SC adjourns hearing of presidential reference on Reko Diq agreement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday heard the presidential reference...

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story