KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) nullified the death sentences handed over to the accused in the murder case of Perween Rahman – head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) who was gunned down on March 13, 2013.
The SHC while accepting the pleas of the four accused in the murder case ordered the release of Rahim Swati, Amjad Hussain, Ayaz Swati and Ahmed Hussain.
Earlier, the accused had challenged the verdict by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and after several hearings, the SHC overturned the sentences.
In December 2021, ATC awarded life imprisonment on two counts to four accused in the murder case of renowned social rights activist Perween Rahman.
Ayaz, Raheem, Amjad, and Ahmed were sentenced to double life imprisonment while Imran Swati, was awarded a sentence of seven years for being an accomplice in the murder of Rahman.
Notably, Perween Rahman, a renowned urban planner, and social activist was murdered at Banaras flyover minutes after she left her office for home on March 13, 2013.
