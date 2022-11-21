Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SHC nullifies death sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

SHC nullifies death sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

Articles
Advertisement
SHC nullifies death sentences in Perween Rehman murder case
Advertisement
  • SHC nullified the death sentences handed over to the accused in the murder case of Perween Rahman
  • SHC ordered the release of Rahim Swati, Amjad Hussain, Ayaz Swati and Ahmed Hussain
  • In December 2021, ATC awarded life imprisonment on two counts to four accused in the murder case
Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) nullified the death sentences handed over to the accused in the murder case of Perween Rahman – head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) who was gunned down on March 13, 2013.

The SHC while accepting the pleas of the four accused in the murder case ordered the release of Rahim Swati, Amjad Hussain, Ayaz Swati and Ahmed Hussain.

Earlier, the accused had challenged the verdict by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and after several hearings, the SHC overturned the sentences.

In December 2021, ATC awarded life imprisonment on two counts to four accused in the murder case of renowned social rights activist Perween Rahman.

Ayaz, Raheem, Amjad, and Ahmed were sentenced to double life imprisonment while Imran Swati, was awarded a sentence of seven years for being an accomplice in the murder of Rahman.

Advertisement

Notably, Perween Rahman, a renowned urban planner, and social activist was murdered at Banaras flyover minutes after she left her office for home on March 13, 2013.

Also Read

Plot to kill Imran, Arshad prepared at office of Hassan Nawaz in London
Plot to kill Imran, Arshad prepared at office of Hassan Nawaz in London

The conspiracy to assassinate Imran Khan and senior journalist Arshad Sharif was...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story