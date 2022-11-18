Advertisement
  • Sindh govt increases salary of post-graduate doctors, house officers
Articles
  • The provincial government has issued a notification regarding increment of post-graduate doctors and house officers.
  • As per the notification, salary of post-graduate doctors has been increased from Rs85,000 to 104,000, whereas salary of house officers has been jacked up from Rs45,000 to Rs69,000.

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has approved another demand of the Grand Health Alliance on Friday, Bol News reported.

The provincial government has issued a notification regarding increment of post-graduate doctors and house officers. As per the notification, salary of post-graduate doctors has been increased from Rs85,000 to 104,000, whereas salary of house officers has been jacked up from Rs45,000 to Rs69,000.

The health alliance held protest for more than 33 days leaving the patients in misery and pain.

On November 14, sources had informed BOL News that the patients awaiting health services had requested Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to resolve the issue as soon as possible adding that patients had been suffering hard in this situation.

On the other hand, the protestors had claimed to continue the strike till their demands were met and would keep demonstrating outside the Karachi Press Club.

Earlier, the healthcare workers had vowed to continue protesting until their demands were not fulfilled.

The healthcare workers had continued protesting outside the Karachi Press Club. The protesters had again threatened to march towards the Chief Minister’s House if their demands were not met.

