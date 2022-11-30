Soldier martyred in North Waziristan fire exchange

PESHAWAR: A soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fires took place between terrorists and security troops in the general area of Shewa in North Waziristan district.

The military’s press wing said the troops fought bravely and killed one terrorist. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from his possession. It said the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

During the intense fire exchange, Havaldar Parosh having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom. The soldier was aged 35 years and a resident of Kohat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

Earlier this month, a soldier embraced martyrdom during a gun battle between security forces and terrorists in South Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ISPR the exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists in Sararogha area of South Waziristan District.

Security forces troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. During intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Umer Hayat, aged 39 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The military’s press wing said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.

