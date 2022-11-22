Soldier martyred in South Waziristan fire exchange

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced martyrdom during a gun battle between security forces and terrorists in South Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in Sararogha area of South Waziristan District.

Security forces troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. During intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Umer Hayat, aged 39 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The military’s press wing said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.

Earlier two soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR), the incident took place on the night of 16 November when an exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in Hilal Khel area of Bajaur District.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, two Pakistan soldiers having fought gallantly embraced martyred. They were named Naik Taj Muhammad, age 33 years, resident of Kohat, and Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan, age 30 years, resident of Malakand.

Furthermore, one terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire. Security forces also recovered a weapon and ammunition from his possession.

The military’s press wing said the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. It added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

