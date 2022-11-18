Speeding vehicle runs over sexagenarian traffic warden

Police said the traffic warden got critically injured in the accident and succumbed to his wounds while being taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

KARACHI: A speeding vehicle on Friday hit and killed a sexagenarian traffic warden in Mehmoodabad area of Karachi, Bol News reported.

Police said the traffic police official posted at Mehmoodabad police station was ran over by a vehicle, while he was controlling the traffic. Police said the traffic warden got critically injured in the accident and succumbed to his wounds while being taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said the driver responsible for the accident sped away, right away after the incident. They have started searching the unidentified vehicle.

Meanwhile, a speeding dumper took the life of a student and critically injured two others near Baba More Surjani Town area of Karachi on Friday.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Azhar son of Ashghar while 12-year-old Umar and 10-year-old Usman were severely injured in the accident. The dead body and injured were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

Rescue sources said three brothers were going to school on the motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit him near Baba More Sujrani Town. All were immediately moved to ASH where the doctors confirmed the boy’s death, while the two were provided medical aid.

Local police said the dumper has been impounded after the driver fled the scene following the accident.