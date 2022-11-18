Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  Three killed in blast near Aman Committee office in S Waziristan
Articles
  • The blast took place in the Chagmalai market.
  • Sound of the blast was heard far and wide.
  • As per the preliminary report, the deceased belonged to Farid Shikari Group.
CHAGMALAI: At least three people were killed and one person got injured in a bomb blast near Aman Committee officer in Chagmalai, South Waziristan, Bol News reported.

The blast took place in the Chagmalai market. Sound of the blast was heard far and wide. As per the preliminary report, the deceased belonged to Farid Shikari Group. Two of the deceased have been identified as Shah Gulzar and his son Mustafa. While, the injured is Abdul Salam, a shopkeeper.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. It is pertinent here to mention that after several years, a suicide blast took place in South Waziristan.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed as security forces conducted an operation in Hoshab district of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was initiated on Nov 17 to clear a hideout of terrorists in the Balor, Hoshab.

The operation was launched after firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the M-8 motorway in the area.

As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, security forces identified the location of the terrorists and entered with a helicopter. While establishing positions, two terrorists opened fire on the security forces, the army’s press wing added.

During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, both terrorists have been killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including IEDs were recovered.

Next Story