  • Babri Mosque demolition: PM calls out rising religious hatred in India
Babri Mosque demolition: PM calls out rising religious hatred in India

The Babri Mosque was demolished by Hindu extremists in 1992.

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the demolition of historic Babri Mosque
  • He said the world needs to take note of rising religious hatred in India
  • Foreign Office condemned the construction of a temple at the site
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the demolition of the historic Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya thirty years ago.

“Today marks the 30th anniversary of demolition of historic Babri Mosque,” the prime minister said in tweet. “A process of revisionism put into motion by Hindu extremists has now become a living nightmare for Indian Muslims & other minorities. World needs to take note of rising religious hatred in India,” he added.

On December 6, 1992, a group of Hindu zealots razed the mosque on a disputed religious site in the state of Uttar Pradesh, triggering clashes with minority Muslims that left 2,000 people dead.

In September 2020, the Supreme Court of India acquitted 32 people accused of criminal conspiracy and inciting a mob to tear down the mosque.

 

Pakistan condemned the construction of a temple at the site of the Babri mosque which was torn down by mob of Hindu zealots 30 years ago.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office called out New Delhi for acquitting the suspects and supporting the construction of the Ram Temple, which has long fuelled Hindu-Muslim tension in India, on the site.

“Today marks the 30th anniversary of the demolition of the historic Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya by Hindu zealots. The occasion is a sad reminder of the growing anti-Muslim frenzy in India ever since,” it said.

“We condemn the ongoing construction of a Hindu temple on the site of the demolished mosque, and the acquittal of the criminals responsible for its destruction.”

The statement demanded the Indian government ensure that Babri Mosque “is rebuilt on its original site” and the criminals responsible for its “destruction are awarded befitting punishment.”

In November 2019, the Supreme Court ruled the original site will be handed over to Hindus for the construction of the temple, and a “suitable plot” of land measuring five acres would be allotted to a government-owned Muslim body either by the central government or state of Uttar Pradesh, of which Ayodhya is a part, to construct a mosque.

The Foreign Office noted that Hindu supremacist groups in India were now demanding the conversion of some other mosques into temples, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. “These demands might lead to more tragedies like that of the Babri Mosque,” it added.

““There is a persistent assault on the religious freedoms of the Indian Muslims. The ruling party in India continues to incite hysteria and hatred against Muslims.”

 

