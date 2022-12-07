Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Ishaq Dar, Governor’s SBP discuss overall country’s economic situation
Ishaq Dar, Governor’s SBP discuss overall country’s economic situation

Ishaq Dar, Governor’s SBP discuss overall country’s economic situation

Articles
Advertisement
Ishaq Dar, Governor’s SBP discuss overall country’s economic situation

Dar, Governor’s SBP discuss overall country’s economic situation. Image: File

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minster Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Governor’s State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad on Wednesday discussed overall economic situation of the country.

They discussed this while in a virtual meeting. Various fiscal and monetary measures were discussed for maintaining the economic growth and stability in the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers of Finance Division attended the meeting.

In conclusion, the Governor SBP thanked the Finance Minister for continuous support by the present government for the policy initiatives taken by the state bank.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar thanked Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for extending the period of its deposits worth $3 billion in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), shoring up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Advertisement

According to details, the acknowledgment came during a meeting between Finance Minister and Saudi Arabia Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, who called on him in Islamabad.

The finance minister extended a warm welcome to the Saudi Ambassador and highlighted the historical, religious, cultural and long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

It was shared that both states enjoy exceptional relationship on various fronts including economy and trade. He apprised the ambassador about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation program.

Ishaq Dar thanked the ambassador for extending the term of US$ 3 billion deposit in SBP by Saudi Fund for Development (SFD). He also thanked SFD for their valuable investments in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Also Read

SBP, NBP to withdraw petitions against judgment of interest-free banking: Dar
SBP, NBP to withdraw petitions against judgment of interest-free banking: Dar

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammed Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said...

Advertisement

Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki acknowledged the long-term relationship and shared that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to further deepen its economic and commercial ties with Pakistan.

In conclusion, the finance minister expressed gratitude towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for continuous support and cooperation with Pakistan.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fire erupts in Islamabad’s Sasta Bazaar, 200 shops gutted
Fire erupts in Islamabad’s Sasta Bazaar, 200 shops gutted
Qureshi says Imran will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies in next few days
Qureshi says Imran will dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies in next few days
US donates $7.5mn worth medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan
US donates $7.5mn worth medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan
Finance Minister briefs president on economic situation
Finance Minister briefs president on economic situation
Suleman Shehbaz to return to Pakistan after four years
Suleman Shehbaz to return to Pakistan after four years
COAS Munir pays homage at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam
COAS Munir pays homage at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story