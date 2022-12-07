ISLAMABAD: Finance Minster Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Governor’s State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad on Wednesday discussed overall economic situation of the country.

They discussed this while in a virtual meeting. Various fiscal and monetary measures were discussed for maintaining the economic growth and stability in the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers of Finance Division attended the meeting.

In conclusion, the Governor SBP thanked the Finance Minister for continuous support by the present government for the policy initiatives taken by the state bank.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar thanked Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for extending the period of its deposits worth $3 billion in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), shoring up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

According to details, the acknowledgment came during a meeting between Finance Minister and Saudi Arabia Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, who called on him in Islamabad.

The finance minister extended a warm welcome to the Saudi Ambassador and highlighted the historical, religious, cultural and long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

It was shared that both states enjoy exceptional relationship on various fronts including economy and trade. He apprised the ambassador about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation program.

Ishaq Dar thanked the ambassador for extending the term of US$ 3 billion deposit in SBP by Saudi Fund for Development (SFD). He also thanked SFD for their valuable investments in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki acknowledged the long-term relationship and shared that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to further deepen its economic and commercial ties with Pakistan.

In conclusion, the finance minister expressed gratitude towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for continuous support and cooperation with Pakistan.