  • Govt committed to completing IMF program: finance minister
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says the government is committed to completing the IMF program while meeting all external debt repayments on time.

He was talking to Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister welcomed the Ambassador of Republic of China and highlighted about the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between both countries.  It was shared that China and Pakistan have strong bilateral ties in a number of economic avenues.

Both sides discussed about further deepening these ties in economic as well as financial sectors.

The Finance Minister expressed grief on the sad demise of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin and said that it is a great loss for China as well as Pakistan as Mr. Zemin was a great friend of Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlighted about the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation program being undertaken by the current government.

The Finance Minister commended the support of Chinese government in these hard times and shared that present government is taking various measures to protect the vulnerable segment of the society.

It was also shared that government of Pakistan has realistic plan for dealing with any upcoming expenditures regarding reconstruction and rehabilitation program in of flood affected areas.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the policy initiatives being taken by the government for sustaining and boosting the fiscal and monetary stability. He shared good will gestures and assured the continuous support of Chinese Government to Pakistan and added that government of China stands with people of Pakistan and is willing to provide every possible assistance.

