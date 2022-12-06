Punjab govt asked to notify closure of Lahore schools for 3 days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the Punjab government to notify closure of the schools in the provincial capital for three days in a week due to aggravated smog.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order hearing public interest petitions on several issues relating to the environment.

The judge directed a provincial law officer to submit the notification regarding the schools’ closure in the court on Wednesday (today).

The judge also summoned the deputy commissioner of Lahore on the next hearing. The law officer undertook to produce the required notification. Last week, the judge observed that the government failed to control the smog.

The judge had directed the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to make rules to enhance punishment on the brick kilns and industries for violating the laws and policies. Justice Karim noted that smog had been causing health complications among the citizens, especially children and seniors.

The judge had also advised the Punjab government to seek support from federal minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman to control smog. The judge observed that the authorities also needed to seek assistance from the international experts of the environment.

As per media reports, the provincial secretary for education opposed the proposal to close the schools for three days in a week. However, he suggested early announcement of winter vacations.