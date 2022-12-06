Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • LHC suspends FIA call-up notice to Imran Khan in cipher inquiry
LHC suspends FIA call-up notice to Imran Khan in cipher inquiry

LHC suspends FIA call-up notice to Imran Khan in cipher inquiry

Articles
Advertisement
LHC suspends FIA call-up notice to Imran Khan in cipher inquiry

LHC suspends FIA call-up notice Imran Khan in cipher inquiry. Image: File

Advertisement

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended a call-up notice issued to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in an inquiry into an audio leak relating to cipher controversy and sought a reply from the agency by Dec 19.

Earlier, Justice Asjad Javed Ghural overruled a registrar office’s objection on the petition of Khan.

The office had stated that the matter apparently fell into the domain of the Islamabad High Court.

At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar argued that the objection put by the office was unnecessary. He said the petitioner had been advised a bed rest following injuries sustained in the Wazirabad attack and could not travel to Islamabad.

Moreover, he said the petitioner was a resident of Lahore. Justice Ghural examined the office’s objection and observed that the petition was maintainable before the LHC as well.

Advertisement

Also Read

IHC orders quash of case against medical students
IHC orders quash of case against medical students

IHC orders to quash case against medical students for violating section 144...

The counsel started his arguments on the merits of the case when the judge resumed the hearing after a short break.

Barrister Safdar said the FIA initiated the inquiry into the alleged audio leak pertaining to the diplomatic cipher received from a foreign country. He said the impugned notice by the FIA was silent about any criminal wrongdoing committed by the petitioner.

He alleged that people involved in the Wazirabad attack were behind the inquiry initiated against the petitioner.

The judge asked the counsel whether the government conducted a forensic examination of the leaked audio.

“Can FIA hold an inquiry without having a forensic of the audio first?” the judge posed a query.

Advertisement

The petitioner’s counsel said no inquiry could be held without a forensic of the purported audio.

The judge asked the counsel whether the petitioner was the only person being summoned in the inquiry.

Barrister Safdar told the judge that some other leaders of the PTI including former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were also implicated in the inquiry.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned call-up notice by declaring it being issued without jurisdiction. He also urged the court to quash the inquiry in the interest of justice since no wrongdoing whatsoever has been pointed out against the petitioner.

Justice Ghural suspended the operation of the impugned call-up notice and sought a reply from the FIA by Dec 19. Khan was required to appear before the FIA on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Punjab govt asked to notify closure of schools in Lahore for 3 days
Punjab govt asked to notify closure of schools in Lahore for 3 days
Govt committed to completing IMF program: finance minister
Govt committed to completing IMF program: finance minister
Arshad’s family raises question over FIR registration   
Arshad’s family raises question over FIR registration   
FM Bilawal to embark on three-day Indonesia, Singapore visits
FM Bilawal to embark on three-day Indonesia, Singapore visits
Babri Mosque demolition: PM calls out rising religious hatred in India
Babri Mosque demolition: PM calls out rising religious hatred in India
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story