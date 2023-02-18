Ahsan Iqbal returns expensive official vehicle

Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has returned an expensive official vehicle provided to him for use as federal minister.
He returned the vehicle in order to implement austerity measures announced by the Prime Minister to overcome the current economic challenges faced by the country.
The minister, in a letter to Secretary Cabinet Division, said he was provided an expensive vehicle with engine capacity of 4,500cc for use as Member of National Assembly.
He has asked to provide a vehicle having 1,800cc or lesser engine capacity to save the fuel and maintenance costs.
He said during the current economic crisis faced by the county, it would be an appropriate step in the right direction and called upon the masses to cooperate with the government during these difficult times to pull out the country from the prevailing economic crisis.
It is worth mentioning here that prime minister had also issued a direction to the cabinet for reducing all non-developmental expenses to minimize burden from the national exchequer.
