Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal
Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal

Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal

Articles
Advertisement
Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal

Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal

Advertisement
  • He was addressing at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
  • Minister said reconstruction of agriculture would usher new era
  • He said research and its findings should reach farmers
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the government’s top most priority was development of the agriculture sector, which is the backbone of the country’s economy.

He was addressing the deans and director at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

The minister said that reconstruction of the agriculture sector on scientific basis would usher a new era of export-led growth.

He said that the research and its findings should reach the farming community, stakeholders and industry for establishing knowledge-based economy.

Also Read

Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has...

On February 16, Ahsan Iqbal had said the government was committed to introducing socio-economic reforms and agriculture was one of the major areas to be equipped with modern technology to boost production through smart agri practices.

Advertisement

According to a press release on Thursday, the minister said while talking to the visiting US delegates who called on him here that enhancing productivity was one of the key priorities of the government not only to avoid food inflation but also to create a value chain.

The delegation was headed by Counselor of the United States Department of State, Derek Chollet. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and others also joined the meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal stated that ignoring the exports sector and relying on imports had been one of the key reasons for our failure on maintaining a balance of payments.

He said the incumbent government was trying to divert the orientation of industrial and corporate sectors from domestic to foreign markets since it was the only way to earn dollars, increase foreign reserves, and ensure the balance of payments.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces
CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces
Pakistanis have always defeated terrorism: COAS briefed on KPO attack
Pakistanis have always defeated terrorism: COAS briefed on KPO attack
‘Shab-e-Meraj’ being observed across country tonight
‘Shab-e-Meraj’ being observed across country tonight
CEC replies to President’s letter, objects to ‘choice of words’
CEC replies to President’s letter, objects to ‘choice of words’
Two arrested in case pertaining to attack on Karachi police chief office
Two arrested in case pertaining to attack on Karachi police chief office
FIA summons PTI’s Farrukh Habib over corruption allegations
FIA summons PTI’s Farrukh Habib over corruption allegations
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story