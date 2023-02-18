Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal

He was addressing at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the government’s top most priority was development of the agriculture sector, which is the backbone of the country’s economy.

He was addressing the deans and director at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

The minister said that reconstruction of the agriculture sector on scientific basis would usher a new era of export-led growth.

He said that the research and its findings should reach the farming community, stakeholders and industry for establishing knowledge-based economy.

On February 16, Ahsan Iqbal had said the government was committed to introducing socio-economic reforms and agriculture was one of the major areas to be equipped with modern technology to boost production through smart agri practices.

According to a press release on Thursday, the minister said while talking to the visiting US delegates who called on him here that enhancing productivity was one of the key priorities of the government not only to avoid food inflation but also to create a value chain.

The delegation was headed by Counselor of the United States Department of State, Derek Chollet. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and others also joined the meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal stated that ignoring the exports sector and relying on imports had been one of the key reasons for our failure on maintaining a balance of payments.

He said the incumbent government was trying to divert the orientation of industrial and corporate sectors from domestic to foreign markets since it was the only way to earn dollars, increase foreign reserves, and ensure the balance of payments.