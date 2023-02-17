Bilawal discusses bilateral cooperation with German FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto met his German counterpart

MUNICH: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

The meeting was on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference being held from 16-20 February, 2023. The two foreign ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, skilled manpower, food security, and climate change.

On the occasion, Bilawal also thanked Germany for their timely and full support for the flood affected people in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in on a tour of Germany to attend Munich Security Conferenc. During his visit, he will participate in several events and engage with international media, a Foreign Office press release said.

The foreign minister will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from around the world. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will also attend the conference.

Besides, on the invitation of the Lithuanian counterpart, Foreign Minister Bilawal will undertake a bilateral visit to Vilnius on February 20-21.

During the visit, MoU on establishment of Bilateral Political Consultations between the governments of Pakistan and Lithuania will be signed.

Foreign Minister Bilawal will hold talks with his Lithuanian counterpart and call on the Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament.

In the last leg of his tour, the foreign minister will visit Hungary from February 21-22. He will hold official talks with his Hungarian counterpart where the two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both the foreign mnisters would also sign two MoUs on bilateral cooperation on Sports and Sports Education, and on cooperation between diplomatic academies of the two countries.

