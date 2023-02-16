Closing ceremony of Pakistan-KSA Joint Military Exercise held

Royal Saudi Forces and Pak Army participated in exercise.

It focused on techniques about IED, VIED and VOIED.

This is the fourth joint exercise of Al-Kassah series

RAWALPINDI: Closing ceremony of Pakistan-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Joint Military Exercise ‘Al Kassah-IV’ was held at the Military College of Engineering, Risalpur on Thursday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said troops from Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army participated in the exercise. The two weeks long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in the field of Route Search, Area Search, Vehicle/ Personal search and Area clearance operations.

Drills/ techniques regarding Improvised Explosives Devices (IED), Vehicle Improvised Explosive Devices (VIED), Anti-Suicidal, Victim Operated Improvised Explosive Devices and handling of explosives were the special focus areas of the joint exercise.

This is the fourth joint exercise of Al-Kassah series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both the friendly countries.

Engineer-in-Chief Pakistan Army witnessed the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

A high level military delegation from the KSA headed by Director General Engineers Major General Saad Misfer Alqahtani also attended the closing ceremony.

On February 14, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit. The prime minister had witnessed the international joint naval exercises, AMAN-23, organized by the Pakistan Navy.

Naval forces of more than 50 countries were participating in the exercises.

The main objective of these biennial exercises was to develop an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists, drug and arms smugglers. The prime minister was briefed in this regard.

On February 12, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi had visited foreign ships of navies participating in 8th Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-23.

Upon his arrival on board foreign visiting ships, the Naval Chief was welcomed by Senior Officers/Commanding Officers and presented Guard of Honour by a smartly dressed out contingents

During the visits, the Naval Chief had interacted with Senior Officers/Commanding Officers and was given briefings on board ships.