Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Forces killed suicide bomber in South Waziristan
Forces killed suicide bomber in South Waziristan

Forces killed suicide bomber in South Waziristan

Articles
Advertisement
Forces killed suicide bomber in South Waziristan

Forces killed suicide bomber in South Waziristan

Advertisement
  • Suicide bomber belongs to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
  • Killed terrorist had come to Pakistan from Afghanistan.
  • He was also a close ally of important TTP commanders.
Advertisement

PESHAWAR: A suicide bomber Naeek Rehman Mehsud was killed during an intelligence-based operation(IBO) by the security forces in the South Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the operation was conducted in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) district after intelligence confirmed the presence of a suicide bomber associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Advertisement

During an exchange of fire, an alleged suicide bomber identified as Naeek Rehman Mehsud Alias Nekro was killed after his vest exploded. The killed terrorist had come to Pakistan from Afghanistan and was involved in various attacks on security forces.

He was also a close ally of important TTP commanders Azmat Ullah aka Lala and Khairban aka Khairu.

Also Read

Closing ceremony of Pakistan-KSA Joint Military Exercise held: ISPR
Closing ceremony of Pakistan-KSA Joint Military Exercise held: ISPR

Royal Saudi Forces and Pak Army participated in exercise. It focused on...

Earlier, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab killed a terrorist in exchange of fire near Kalabagh area of  Mianwali while two suspected fled away in the cover of firing.

According to the detail , the terrorist group attacked on CTD Mianwali team in Kalabagh area of Mianwali District which retaliated by the CTD.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Crime News, Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Former AGP Malik Qayyum passes away in Lahore
Former AGP Malik Qayyum passes away in Lahore
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023
NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections
Sheikh Rashid warns of civil war, says govt wants disqualification of IK
Sheikh Rashid warns of civil war, says govt wants disqualification of IK
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story