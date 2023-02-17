Forces killed suicide bomber in South Waziristan

Suicide bomber belongs to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

PESHAWAR: A suicide bomber Naeek Rehman Mehsud was killed during an intelligence-based operation(IBO) by the security forces in the South Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the operation was conducted in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) district after intelligence confirmed the presence of a suicide bomber associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During an exchange of fire, an alleged suicide bomber identified as Naeek Rehman Mehsud Alias Nekro was killed after his vest exploded. The killed terrorist had come to Pakistan from Afghanistan and was involved in various attacks on security forces.

He was also a close ally of important TTP commanders Azmat Ullah aka Lala and Khairban aka Khairu.

Earlier, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab killed a terrorist in exchange of fire near Kalabagh area of Mianwali while two suspected fled away in the cover of firing.

According to the detail , the terrorist group attacked on CTD Mianwali team in Kalabagh area of Mianwali District which retaliated by the CTD.