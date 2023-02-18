KPO Attack: Funeral prayer of Ranger’s Sub Inspector offered

CM, Corps Commander, and others attended funeral pryaer.

Body of the martyr was sent to his native village Shujaabad Multan.

Sub Inspector was martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists.

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of Sindh Rangers Sub-Inspector Taimur Shehzad, who was martyred during the operation in the terrorist attack at the Karachi Police Chief Office, were performed at the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Jinnah Courts Building.

According to the Spokesperson of Sindh Rangers, Chief Minister of Sindh, the Corps Commander, IG Police Sindh, the Karachi Police Chief, Army, Rangers, senior police officers and soldiers participated in the funeral prayer.

After the funeral prayer, the body of the martyr was sent to his native village Shujaabad Multan for burial with military honours.

Shaheed Sub-Inspector Taimur Shehzad joined Pakistan Rangers Sindh seven years ago as Havildar and performed his professional duties with utmost zeal.

In order to maintain peace and order in Sindh, especially in Karachi, 148 officers and men of Sindh Rangers have sacrificed their lives so far in various operations against terrorists, including the Karachi operation. They are always ready to eradicate terrorism.

