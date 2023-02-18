Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • KPO Attack: Funeral prayer of Ranger’s Sub Inspector offered
KPO Attack: Funeral prayer of Ranger’s Sub Inspector offered

KPO Attack: Funeral prayer of Ranger’s Sub Inspector offered

Articles
Advertisement
KPO Attack: Funeral prayer of Ranger’s Sub Inspector offered

KPO Attack: Funeral prayer of Ranger’s Sub Inspector offered

Advertisement
  • CM, Corps Commander, and others attended funeral pryaer.
  • Body of the martyr was sent to his native village Shujaabad Multan.
  • Sub Inspector was martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The funeral prayers of Sindh Rangers Sub-Inspector Taimur Shehzad, who was martyred during the operation in the terrorist attack at the Karachi Police Chief Office, were performed at the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Jinnah Courts Building.

According to the Spokesperson of Sindh Rangers, Chief Minister of Sindh, the Corps Commander, IG Police Sindh, the Karachi Police Chief, Army, Rangers, senior police officers and soldiers participated in the funeral prayer.

After the funeral prayer, the body of the martyr was sent to his native village Shujaabad Multan for burial with military honours.

Shaheed Sub-Inspector Taimur Shehzad joined Pakistan Rangers Sindh seven years ago as Havildar and performed his professional duties with utmost zeal.

Also Read

President visits JPMC of enquire about health of KPO attack injured
President visits JPMC of enquire about health of KPO attack injured

He praised their bravery and resolve to fight against terrorism. President also...

In order to maintain peace and order in Sindh, especially in Karachi, 148 officers and men of Sindh Rangers have sacrificed their lives so far in various operations against terrorists, including the Karachi operation. They are always ready to eradicate terrorism.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Use of plastic should be discouraged in Pakistan: Sherry Rehman   
Use of plastic should be discouraged in Pakistan: Sherry Rehman   
CTD Punjab launches grand operation against terrorists
CTD Punjab launches grand operation against terrorists
KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation
KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation
Security beefed up after terror attack on KPO
Security beefed up after terror attack on KPO
Sheikh Rashid to be indicted on March 2 in a case of levelling allegations against Asif Zardari
Sheikh Rashid to be indicted on March 2 in a case of levelling allegations against Asif Zardari
PM condemns terror attack on police office in Karachi
PM condemns terror attack on police office in Karachi
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story