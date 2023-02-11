PAF’s IL-78 aircraft carrying relief goods arrives in Turkiye

Aircraft is carrying 16.5 tons of relief goods.

KARACHI: IL-78 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force(PAF) carrying tents and relief goods from PAF Base, Lahore has reached Adana, Turkiye.

The ilyushin-78 aircraft is carrying 16.5 tons of humanitarian assistance relief goods from people of Pakistan for the earthquake affected brethren of Turkiye.

Pakistan Air Force is also making all out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Turkiye.

Eight Pakistani passengers will be evacuated on the PAF IL-78 aircraft and will be back to Pakistan.