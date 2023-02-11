Advertisement
  PAF's IL-78 aircraft carrying relief goods arrives in Turkiye
PAF’s IL-78 aircraft carrying relief goods arrives in Turkiye

Articles
  • Aircraft is carrying 16.5 tons of relief goods.
  • PAF is also making efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis.
  • Eight Pakistani  passengers will be evacuated through aircraft.
KARACHI: IL-78 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force(PAF) carrying tents and relief goods from PAF Base, Lahore has reached Adana, Turkiye.

The ilyushin-78 aircraft is carrying 16.5 tons of humanitarian assistance relief goods from people of Pakistan for the earthquake affected brethren of Turkiye.

Pakistan Air Force is also making all out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Turkiye.

Eight Pakistani  passengers will be evacuated on the PAF IL-78 aircraft and will be back to Pakistan.

