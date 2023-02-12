Pakistan Army’s SAR team continues rescue operation in Turkey  

Govt and the forces continued help the earthquake victims.

USAR teams conducted rescue operations at 10 locations.

rescue team recovered a 14-year-old boy alive after 138 hours.

RAWALPINDI: The Search and Rescue(SAR) teams of Pakistan Army have won the hearts of the Turkish people as the soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been continuously engaged in rescue operations in Turkey for 120 hours.

The government and the forces of Pakistan are continuing the mission to help the earthquake victims in Turkey . Pakistan Army’s urban search and rescue(USAR) teams conducted search and rescue operations at 10 locations.

The rescue team of Pakistan Army rescued a 14-year-old boy alive after 138 hours of the earthquake during the search operation in the debris, which is a great success of the Pakistan Army SAR team.

Regarding the professional services of the Pakistan Army Search and Rescue Team and the achievements in the search operation, TRT World also had a special conversation with the officer of the Pakistan Army.

While giving an interview to TRT World, the concerned officer of Pakistan Army said that despite the most difficult conditions, the rescue teams of Pakistan Army presented a practical example of professionalism and dedication to save the 14-year-old boy.

During the last 120 hours, the USAR teams of Pakistan Army rescued more than six people from the debris, while the bodies of 80 people were removed and handed over to their heirs.

Similarly, five living persons buried under the debris were also identified and rescued by the local rescue teams.

It should be noted that the work of removing the debris for the rescue of the people buried under the wreckage is going on, however, the Turkish people recognize the professional services of the rescue and search teams of the Pakistan Army.