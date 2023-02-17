Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections

President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections

Articles
Advertisement
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections

President summons CEC for urgent meeting for elections

Advertisement
  • The meeting will be held on February 20 at Aiwan e Sadr.
  • President will consult date or dates with Sikander Sultan Raja.
  • He expressed displeasure over the apathy on the part of ECP.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has invited the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja, for an urgent meeting on February  20, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, for consultation in terms of Section 57(1) of Elections Act, 2017, that provides that the President shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Commission (ECP).

In his letter to the CEC, the President said that since his letter dated February 08, some substantial developments (e.g., the Judgment of the Lahore High Court and recent observations of the Supreme Court) had taken place.

He expressed displeasure over the apathy and inaction on the part of the Commission that didn’t respond to his earlier letter as yet. The President stated that he had waited anxiously that the Commission would realize its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but he was extremely dismayed by ECP’s poignant approach on this important matter.

Also Read

LHC allows Imran Khan to appear on Monday in protective bail case
LHC allows Imran Khan to appear on Monday in protective bail case

The PTI chief has sought bail in the case. Court directed Khan’s...

In his letter, the President once again reminded the ECP that being conscious of his constitutional responsibility of preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution, he was inviting CEC for an urgent meeting on February 20 in his office to consult on the date or dates of the general elections.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Election News, Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Pakistan to extend support to Turkiye in post-quake relief efforts: PM
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023
NA session adjourned without vote on mini-budget 2023
Sheikh Rashid warns of civil war, says govt wants disqualification of IK
Sheikh Rashid warns of civil war, says govt wants disqualification of IK
Shah Mahmood Qureshi terms audio recording illegal act
Shah Mahmood Qureshi terms audio recording illegal act
LHC summons Imran Khan on next hearing
LHC summons Imran Khan on next hearing
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story