SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case

KARACHI: Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned Chief Election Commissioner in case related to CCPO Lahore transfer.

The Chief Election Commissioner is still in office in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On behalf of the Secretary Election Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner was informed about the summoning of the Supreme Court.

Briefing the Chief Election Commissioner on the issue of CCPO Lahore transfer.

The Chief Election Commissioner will leave for the Supreme Court shortly.

Earlier, the case of the removal of Imran Khan from party chairmanship was heard in the election commission and the commission sought an answer from the PTI chief before the next hearing.

A three-member commission chaired by Member Sindh Durrani heard the case of removing Imran Khan from the party chairmanship in the election commission.