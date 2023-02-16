Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case

SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case

Articles
Advertisement
SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case

SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case

Advertisement
  • Chief Election Commissioner is still in office.
  • CEC was informed about the summoning of the court.
  • Chief Election Commissioner will leave for the SC  shortly.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned Chief Election Commissioner in case related to CCPO Lahore transfer.

The Chief Election Commissioner is still in office in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On behalf of the Secretary Election Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner was informed about the summoning of the Supreme Court.

Briefing the Chief Election Commissioner on the issue of CCPO Lahore transfer.

The Chief Election Commissioner will leave for the Supreme Court shortly.

Also Read

ECP seeks answer in removal of Imran Khan from PTI chairmanship case
ECP seeks answer in removal of Imran Khan from PTI chairmanship case

ECP sought answer from Imran Khan in case of removal of him...

Advertisement

Earlier, the case of the removal of Imran Khan from party chairmanship was heard in the election commission and the commission sought an answer from the PTI chief before the next hearing.

A three-member commission chaired by Member Sindh Durrani heard the case of removing Imran Khan from the party chairmanship in the election commission.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Election News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Karachi to experience warm spell in February, hitting today
Karachi to experience warm spell in February, hitting today
31 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan
31 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for quake-hit Turkiye
PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for quake-hit Turkiye
Govt ruthlessly increases petrol price by 22.20 per litre to Rs272
Govt ruthlessly increases petrol price by 22.20 per litre to Rs272
PM stresses collaboration with IAEA to reduce climate change losses
PM stresses collaboration with IAEA to reduce climate change losses
PPP accepts MQM's demands for increase in number of UCs
PPP accepts MQM's demands for increase in number of UCs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story